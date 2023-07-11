KCR’s rule will end soon: Komatireddy

Yadagiriguta: Former minister and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has criticised that KCR came to power twice on the back of false promises and cheated the people of all sections. He predicted that the rule of CM KCR was going to end very soon.

After admitting local leaders ArunaGunasekhar, MukkerlaMallesh and Sarojana Harish along with their followers into the Congress party on Monday, he said that CM KCR had borrowed heavily and burdened the state with a whopping Rs 5 lakh crore debt. Despite such huge borrowing, the government was not even in a position pay salaries on time, and as such the employees were facing many hardships under the BRS government. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders were committing fraud in the name of welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, by extracting commissioners.

The Congress leader said that the government tried to create obstacles for Janagarjana Sabha of Rahul Gandhi in Khammam. But the people attended the meeting in massive numbers, dealing a blow to the ruling party. Vani Bharat would be honored with a suitable post after Congress comes to power in the state, he assured. He stressed that the Congress cadre was strong not only in Aleru, but all over Telangana. He said Telangana people would take a cue from the people of Karnataka who trounced the BJP at the hustings. Under the KCR regime, people’s local representatives such as MPP, sarpanches, and even MLAs were not in a position to meet the CM to represent public issues. In contrast, the Congress rulers were always accessible to the people’s representatives. The disgruntled classes of people, viz., employees, unemployed, farmers and others were getting ready to teach a bitter lesson to the BRS and elect the Congress this time, he added.