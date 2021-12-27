  • Menu
Khammam: Anasuya inaugurates Kalamandir showroom
 Actor and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj inaugurating the Kalamandir showroom in Khammm on Sunday

Kalamandir saree showroom was inaugurated by the noted actor and anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj inKhammam on Sunday.

Khammam: Kalamandir saree showroom was inaugurated by the noted actor and anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj inKhammam on Sunday. Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other noted personalities of the town attended the inauguration ceremony of the showroom.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalamandir managing director Kalyan informed that sarees from Rs 250 to 2 lakhs are available for the customers in the showroom.

