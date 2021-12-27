Khammam: Anasuya inaugurates Kalamandir showroom

Khammam: Kalamandir saree showroom was inaugurated by the noted actor and anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj inKhammam on Sunday. Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other noted personalities of the town attended the inauguration ceremony of the showroom.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalamandir managing director Kalyan informed that sarees from Rs 250 to 2 lakhs are available for the customers in the showroom.