Khammam: Congress opposes Centre's agri policies

Khammam: New Agricultural policies implemented by the Central government are useless, stated Congress leader and MP Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Working President Ponnam Prabhakar.

On Wednesday, the party took out a huge tractor rally in the district. Congress' tractor rally evoked good response all the way from Gollapadu to Tanikella village in Wyra mandal. Hundreds of tractors participated in the rally and thousands of farmers participated in the meeting. During the rally, party leaders raised anti-government slogans.

Speaking at the meeting, the party leaders said Prime

Minister Narendra Modi at

the Center and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at

the State were diluting agriculture sector and causing huge losses to farmers. The Union government has introduced agriculture bills against farmers' wishes and doing injustice to them in the country, they criticised.

They said people were vexed with both the parties and would teach a fitting lesson to them in the coming days. TRS falling began with Dubbaka by-election and TRS will lose its address in the coming GHMC elections, they added. The leaders alleged that the CM is forcing farmers to cultivate profit-less crops and threatening those,

who wouldn't cultivate as per his advice. The TRS government is working for the welfare Chief Minister's family but not for the people in the State,

they criticised.

Congress leaders Kusuma Kumar, AICC secretary Srinivasan Krishnan, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, P Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yaski Goud, Anvesh Reddy, P Durga Prasad, MD Javed, N Deepak Chowdary and others participated in the programme.