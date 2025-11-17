Khammam CP intensifies awareness drive against cyber fraudsters

Khammam: Commissionerof Police Sunil Dutt has warned the public to remain alert as cybercriminals are increasingly using fake online trading apps and websites to lure investors with promises of high profits for low investments. In a statement on Sunday, he said several complaints have been received where fraudsters circulated links through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and emails, claiming that new or popular companies were offering IPO shares at low prices with guaranteed high returns.

Explaining details of the fraud, he said, “Fraudsters create convincing advertisements and fake IPO websites, collecting bank details, Aadhaar, PAN, or UPI payments through online forms. Once the money is transferred, the fake websites are shut down and the criminals disappear. In some cases, victims are even issued fake share certificates to reinforce the deception.”

The Commissioner urged citizens to verify any IPO details on official SEBI, NSE or BSE websites before investing. He cautioned people not to trust IPO offers received through social media, personal messages or unknown links and never to send “advance payments” or “registration fees”. Highlighting another growing trend, he explained that fraudsters advertise high daily profits and guaranteed returns through social media, YouTube videos, WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels. They first show small returns to build trust and later demand bigger investments.