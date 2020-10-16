Khammam girl who was set on fire for resisting rape dies in Hyderabad

A minor girl who was set on fire for resisting rape attempt by her master's son succumbed to burn injuries at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad 28 days after the incident.

The girl who was studying Class 7 had joined as a domestic helper in a house at Mustafa Nagar in Khammam as her family was facing a serious financial crisis due to the lockdown.

According to the victim, her employer's son Marayya (26) attempted to rape the girl on August 18 night when she was sleeping at his home. When she resisted, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Hearing her screams, her employer Subbarao (accused father) rushed to her and doused the fire.

They admitted the girl who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries to a private hospital in Khammam and the parents were uninformed about the girl's condition for a week. Even as the hospital authorities have not informed the police. It was when the girl gained consciousness and told the staff about the mishap and the hospital alerted the police who in turn informed her family.

The police registered a case against the hospital for not alerting the police and also filed a case against the accused and arrested him. Meanwhile, the police shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. However, she succumbed to the injuries on Thursday night.

Her body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.