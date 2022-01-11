Khammam: Govt diverting people's attention by Rythu Bandhu celebrations

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on the TRS government for celebrating Rythu Bandhu across the State.

Addressing the media persons along with party district chief Galla Satyanarayana, Sathupalli constituency incharge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao, he said Sridhar Reddy asked the State government tell the truth to the people and farmers before celebrating Rythu Bandhu.

He said, the TRS government is diverting the people's attention from the failures by conducting celebrations of Rythu Bandhu here.

The government made anti- farmers policies and failed to do any welfare of the farmers in the last seven years. He asked Ministers, MPs and MLAs to first tell the people what welfare they did for the people before participating in the Rythu Bandhu celebrations. What is the use of the Rythu Bandhu celebrations for the farmers, he asked.

He said the State government did a great harm to farmers by not implementing the schemes introduced by the Central government like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna. He said the farmers suffered heavy loss for not implementing the scheme. The chilli farmers suffered huge losses due to crop damage and did not get the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Safal Bima Yojna in the State.

He alleged that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is not used for the farmers but the government made huge publicity on the scheme.