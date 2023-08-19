Live
Khammam: Kishanarrives to a warm reception
Khammam : District BJP party gave a grand welcome to party state unit chief andunion minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday. It was his maiden visit to the district after taking over as the state party chief. A number of party leaders led by district president Galla Satyanaryana, KisanMorcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, parliamentary constituency convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and others received Kishan Reddy at Nayakalagudemin the district.
A bike rally was taken out by the party on the occasion. Welcome banners were put up across the city by the party leaders. Kishan Reddy along with party Tamil Nadu state co-inchargePonguleti Sudhakar Reddy and others inspected Pavilion Grounds, the venue Union Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting scheduled on August 27.He also visited Padmasri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah’s house and conveyed condolences on his son’s death. Later, Kishan Reddy was grandly felicitated by the party leaders and workers at a private function hall.