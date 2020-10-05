Khammam: Leaders pay tributes to MP Nama Nageswara Rao's mother

Khammam: Leaders and activists of various political parties paid tributes to TRS Floor Leader (Lok Sabha) and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao's mother Nama Varalakshmi, who died recently, at the MP's house in Khammam on Sunday.

They recalled her services to the society. They extended condolences to MP Nama Nageswara Rao on the occasion.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, TRS leader Matta Dayanand, CPM leaders Nunna Nageswara Rao and Sudarshan and leaders of other parties called on Nama Nageswara Rao at his house.