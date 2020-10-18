Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar assures to take up crop loss issue to CM

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar assured farmers that crop loss issue would be taken to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and ensure justice is done.



On Saturday, the Minister along with MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah visited many crop damaged villages. They also examined the road damages in Sathupally Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media, Minister Ajay said Sathupalli constituency witnessed huge crop and road damage and assured that government would take steps to repair all breaches to canals and road damages on a war putting basis. He instructed the officials to prepare crop loss proposals and submit them to the government without delay.

He said, comparatively other places have more rain in Sathupally constituency which is a reason for breaches to NTR and Betupalli canals. He said that paddy submerged in 20,000 acres, cotton in 5,356 acres and other crops also got damaged due to heavy rain in the constituency. MLC B Laxminarayana, Joint Director of Agriculture Vijaya Nirmala were present along with others.