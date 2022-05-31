Khammam: Ministers, MPs felicitate RS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Khammam: Telangana Ministers, MPs and MLAs congratulated and felicitated Ravichandra who took oath as Rajya Sabha member in New Delhi on Monday.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavati Rathod, TRS MPs Keshav Rao, Lok Sabha MPs Nama Nageswar Rao, Maloth Kavitha, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLCs Kadiyam Srihari, Basavaraj Saraiah, Banda Prakash, Tata Madhu, MLAs Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Shankar Nayak, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Nannapaneni Narendar, Warangal Municipla Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Corporation chairmen Vasudeva Reddy, Nagarla Venkanna, Errolla Srinivas and others congratulated Ravichandra.

Raja Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administrated the oath to the members in his chamber. Ravichandra was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha in the bye-election. Vaddiraju was elected unanimously in this election.

Similarly, the leaders met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and felicitated him.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders stated that it is an opportunity for the newly elected RS MP to become a voice of Telangana people. They said selected for MP RS a BC community leader showed how the TRS government giving importance to the development of BC people.