Khammam: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra seeks quota for women in next polls

Khammam : Vaddiraju Ravichandra, a Member of Rajya Sabha, has urged the Central government to implment the quota for women in the upcoming polls. Taking part in a debate in Rajaya Sabha, he lauded CM KCR’s contributions to the welfare of women in Telangana.

He reminded that the Assembly passed resolutions calling for the reservation of seats in legislatures for women and OBCs. “CM KCR recently wrote a letter to PM Modi on women reservation,” and “Our party woman leader MLC K Kavitha staged a dharna at Jantra Mantar for women’s reservations in legislatures,” he informed the House. This demonstrated the BRS party’s commitment to the welfare of women legislation, he stressed.

According to the MP, unique women’s welfare programmes such as Gruhalaxmi, Kalyana Laxmi, and Shadi Mubarak etc., were put into effect during the BRS era. Later, he met Railway Minister Aswini Vyshnav, and requested for the halting of super-fast trains at Khammam. A number of persons employed in granite industries in Khammam are from Tamil Nadu and Bihar. The train halts would help these sections immensely, he urged.