Khammam on top in Swacch Survekshan Grameen 2023

Khammam: The district has secured first place in the 3-star ranking category under Swacch Survekshan Grameen -2023. The Ministry of Jal Shakti's department of Drinking and Sanitation announced the ranking on Thursday. Bhadradri-Kothagudem district secured the 5th rank.

Speaking to media persons, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar congratulated district Collector VP Gautham, officials and public representatives who strived for the development of the district in all aspects.

He informed that the Minister of Jal Shakti gave a three-star rating to 44 cities in this scheme. Khammam city with 187.35 points secured first place. It is very proud moment, he told.

On the other hand with 122.57 points Bhadradri Kothagduem stood at the fifth position, he said.

He expressed happiness in securing an award in both districts in the 3-star ranking category. He said Khammam got developed in all aspects under the leadership of CM KCR and KTR, now it is the model district in the country that constructed toilets, and administrated around 589 panchayats in the district.

The district had got first ranking on December 1, 2022, Minister Ajay informed.