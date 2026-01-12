Khammam one of the most livable cities in State: Tummala

Khammam: AgricultureMinister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday said that Khammam is emerging as one of the most liveable cities in the State due to sustained focus on infrastructure, greenery, cleanliness and public amenities. The Minister inaugurated NTR Park in the city’s 54th Division in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tummala stressed the need for proper maintenance of parks created for public convenience and said additional facilities such as CCTV cameras and grass carpeting should be provided to further enhance them.

He said the government was making effective use of public land to undertake development works aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens.

The Minister urged people not to encroach upon roads and to cooperate with road-widening works, stating that the government was committed to providing housing for the poor.

He said obstructions to water flow were causing problems and appealed to citizens to cooperate with officials as per planned development. Though there may be temporary inconvenience, road expansion would lead to long-term development and improved business activity, he said, adding that the government would extend support to those affected by development works.

He noted that national highways passing through Khammam would significantly reduce travel time, enabling commuters to reach Rajahmundry in about one-and-a-half hours and Hyderabad in around two-and-a-half hours in the near future. Emphasising collective responsibility, the Minister said that public cooperation in infrastructure development would help make the city more attractive and business-friendly. He added that efforts were being made to reduce pollution and develop Khammam into a healthy city for future generations.

He further said that several public utility works were being taken up in the city and instructed local leaders and officials to closely monitor the projects to ensure quality and timely completion. With Khammam’s population touching five lakh and steadily increasing, he said the government was focusing on drinking water supply, new drainage systems, road infrastructure and housing for the poor, and called for optimal utilisation of sanctioned funds.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agasthya said that the NTR Park in the 54th Division was developed at a cost of Rs 93.70 lakh. He said multiple development works were underway to strengthen basic infrastructure and appealed to citizens to cooperate in maintaining greenery and cleanliness. He added that footpaths, parks and other civic amenities were being developed across all divisions of the city.

The Minister also participated in early Sankranti celebrations, including Bhogi bonfires and festivities, on the occasion.