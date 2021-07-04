Top
Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy calls on party chief JP Nadda

BJP National Co-Incharge Tamil Nadu State Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy with the National president of BJP JP Nadda and other MLA’s of party from Tamil Nadu State on Saturday
Former MLC, BJP National Co-incharge Tamil Nadu State, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy along with Dr L Murugan, TN BJP President and newly elected MLAs called on party National President JP Nadda on Saturday.

He said, organisational matters were discussed at the meeting. BJP National President JP Nadda released the book brought out by Sudhakar Reddy on the achievements of 7 years of NDA Government Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TN Assembly floor leader Narayan Nagendran, National BJP Mahila morcha President Vanati Srinivasan, MLAs Gandhi, Dr Saraswati, were present along with Ponguleti during the programme.

Later Ponguleti called on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetaraman and handed over the letter of Telangana BJP unit President, MP Bandi Sanjay regarding problems of Chamber of Commerce in Khammam.

The letter on the chamber of commerce was submitted to Ponguleti by the representatives of the chamber of commerce from Khammam.

