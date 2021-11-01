Khammam: Puvvada Ajay takes a bike ride to distribute Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

In an unique way, Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took a bike ride to distribute Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaraq cheques. The minister along with his supporters and the police distributed Rs 45 lakh worth cheques which have been released for the beneficiaries under Khammam Municipal Corporation.

The minister took up door-to-door distribution of cheques to the beneficiaries by travelling on the bike.





Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubarak is launched by the government for according financial aid for the marriages to support poor in the state. The scheme gives an assistance of ₹1,00,116, and is aimed at preventing child marriages and support marriage expense for financially distressed families.