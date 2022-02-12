Khammam: SGES pays rich tributes to Shyamala Gopalan

Khammam: SGES organised several programmes on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr. Shyamala Gopalan's death anniversary across the district on Friday.

Dr Shyamala Gopalan was the mother of Kamala Haris,Vice President of USA.

Shyamala Gopalan Education Society's founder chairman N Suresh Reddy performed pujas in the river Godvari at Bhadrachalam and paid rich tributes to Gopalan.

Later, the society members participated in various social programmes across the Khammam district and other places. They distributed fruits and food to aged people and planted trees in Kothagudem and Yellandhu and distributed blankets to orphans and organised blood donation camps at Khammam, Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts. The society organised cultural activities at schools.

Speaking on the programme at Palvoncha, the founder chairman of the society N Suresh Reddy informed that the society performed special pujas in all the temples of Kasi, Bhadrachalam, Vemulavada, and Godvari river belt temples and prayed in memory of Dr Shymala Gopalan.

For encouraging the poor students, the society is extending financial aid to them in the district.

Earlier, the society members garlanded the Dr Shayamala Gopalan's portrait in Palvoncha and organised prayers.