Khammam: Street vendors to be shifted to Integrated Veg, Non-Veg Market

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Monday directed officials to make arrangements for shifting the street vendors to the Integrated Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Market complex in the town.

He along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected the Integrated Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Market in the town. He interacted with the venders and listened to their issues. The Collector also visited the meat and fish market and inspected the facilities. He informed the fish venders should use fish market place and did not sell the besides the roads.

He informed the the government setup Integrated Vegetarian and Non- Vegetarian Market in the town with good facilities and every venders should utilise the same. Later he also inspected Model Veg and Non-Veg Market construction works near the Excise station in the town. District Marketing Officer Nagaraju, Marking estate officer Swetha and other officials accompanied the Collector.