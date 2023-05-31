Khammam: TDP youth leader Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj felicitated

Khammam: A large delegation of TDP leaders, led by parliamentary incharge Kurapati Venkateswarlu, felicitated State youth leader Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj at the district party headquarters here on Tuesday. Veeresh paid a visit to the district and participated in several party events.

Speaking on the occasion, Veeresh said that all committee appointments will be completed in June. He urged leaders to work for the party’s expansion in order to gain power in the state. He stated that the party has good strength in the state and will win a majority of the seats in the district.

He stated that the Khammam and Bhadradri districts were developed solely under the dynamic leadership of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The programme was attended by party leaders and workers.