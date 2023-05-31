Live
- CM working towards achieving 17 sustainable development goals: Malladi Vishnu
- Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- ‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Be radiant and ready
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
Khammam: TDP youth leader Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj felicitated
Khammam: A large delegation of TDP leaders, led by parliamentary incharge Kurapati Venkateswarlu, felicitated State youth leader Kasani Veeresh...
Khammam: A large delegation of TDP leaders, led by parliamentary incharge Kurapati Venkateswarlu, felicitated State youth leader Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj at the district party headquarters here on Tuesday. Veeresh paid a visit to the district and participated in several party events.
Speaking on the occasion, Veeresh said that all committee appointments will be completed in June. He urged leaders to work for the party’s expansion in order to gain power in the state. He stated that the party has good strength in the state and will win a majority of the seats in the district.
He stated that the Khammam and Bhadradri districts were developed solely under the dynamic leadership of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The programme was attended by party leaders and workers.