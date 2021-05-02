Khammam : Telangana Jana Vedika demands inquiry on corrupt Ministers

Khammam : Telangana Jana Vedika (TJV) State convener Koyani Venkanna demanded an enquiry on the corrupt Ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with a sitting Judge immediately.

Along with Vedika members, he conducted a protest at Zillla Parishad centre in Khammam town on Sunday. The protestors wore black ribbons and raised slogans against the KCR government.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkanna alleged that Chief Minister KCR wontedly troubling BC leaders.

His cabinet ministers were involved in various corruptions and there were number of allegations against them, but the CM was not taking any action against them, he criticised. But CM KCR took action on BC Minister Eatala Rajender only, which was a deliberate move, he pointed out.

Venkanna informed that there were number of land accusations conducted by the TRS leaders and Ministers in Khammam district and demanded immediate action to be taken on district Minister P Ajay Kumar, who was allegedly involved in land encroachments in Khammam town.

Vedika leaders Bhadru Naik, P Soma Raju, N Sanjeevaiah, Nageswara Rao, Raju, Veeranna, Akhil, Gopal, Buchibabu and others participated in the protest.