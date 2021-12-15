Khammam: Thata Madhu of TRS wins MLC polls

Khammam: The TRS candidate Thata Madhusudan wins the Khammam Local Authorities' Constituency MLC election with 480 votes on Tuesday.

Counting of votes took place at Zilla Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC). The TRS candidate defeated his nearest rival R Nageswara Rao of Congress with a majority of 238 votes.

Congress candidate R Nageswara Rao got 242 votes. An independent candidate K Srinivas Rao got four votes while another independent candidate K Sudha Rani could not get a single vote.

According to the sources, many TRS votes were crossed in this election.

Of the total 768 votes, 738 voters casted their votes. The TRS candidate Thata Madu got 480 votes and Congress candidate secured 242 votes.

It is to be noted that Congress has 96 votes seems to have got 146 votes from other parties. Sources revealed that nearly 100 of voters from the TRS party have supported Congress candidate in this election.

The TRS had a total of 497 votes and CPI had 34 which was said to be supporting the TRS candidate and by which the TRS would have won by 531 votes. But the TRS candidate secured only 480 votes. So it was clearly witnessed that nearly `100 to 150 votes would have supported the Congress party After the victory, several TRS leaders congratulated the candidate Thata Madhusudhan.