Khammam: TRS all set for grand formation day fete

Khammam: TRS district office in-charge R J C Krishna has called upon the party leaders and workers to make a grand success the party formation day programme on September 2 across the district. He participated in a meeting with party leaders and workers at TRS Bhavan on Sunday. He appealed to the party leaders that the party flag be be hoisted in every division.

Krishna said the party would celebrations under the guidance of the district in-charge minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He urged the party cadres to take part in the programmes with enthusiasm. The meeting discussed the arrangements to be made for the formation day.

SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, Agricultural Marketing Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, town president K Murali, leaders M Narasimha Rao, corporators, sarpanches and others were present.