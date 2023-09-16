Khammam: Utmost importance to Medical education says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has praised CM KCR for ushering in a revolution in medical education sector in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with Minister for Medical, Health and Finance T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari virtually inaugurated 9 new medical colleges in the state on Friday.

Ajay Kumar and District Collector VP Gautham took part in the programme from Khammam Medical College lecture hall. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the opening of these colleges would provide a great fillip to the rejuvenation of media and health sector in the State.

The CM KCR started the medical colleges in Khammam, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, JayashankarBhupalapalli district, Nirmal, RajannaSirisilla, Vikarabad, Janagama, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of the state. He asked the minister and officials to inform the public about the benefits of setting up medical colleges in the district and the medical services provided in the hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges.

The minister said that the government has already sanctioned Rs166 crore for the construction of medical college buildings. Rs 8.5 crore was spent on renovation of government buildings to accommodate the medical college, providing for administration, library, examination, teaching halls, museum, biochemistry, clinical physiology, hematology, amphibian labs, dissection hall, lecture halls, biochemistry, anatomy department officers, staff office and girls’ hostels etc.

ZP chairman Lingala Kamalraj, college principal Dr S Rajeswara Rao, and heads of departments participated in the event.