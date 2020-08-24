Khammam: Woman delivers baby at home after four hospitals deny admission

Khammam: A woman gave birth to a baby at her home in Khammam after four hospitals denied to admit her. The incident occurred at Khammam town. Getting into details, the woman identified as Lalitha was shifted to a district government hospital after she developed pains.

However, the staff denied admission due to the unavailability of doctors and she was then shifted to a private hospital.

The doctors identified that she was suffering from breathlessness and referred to a hospital in Warangal suspecting COVID-19 infection. A hospital was locked while doctors at two other hospitals refused to attend her fearing of COVID-19 infection.

Having no option left, family members of the woman brought back her home where she delivered a baby. As the baby weighed less than the normal weight, parents took the newborn to the government hospital but were denied admission. Ramesh, father of the newborn alleged that it was sad as no hospital admitted her wife and baby.

The family requested the government to ensure the doctors are available at the hospitals all the time during the crisis.