KTR's Khammam tour put off due to Holi, rescheduled to next week

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan said that the Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao tour programme in Khammam has been postponed due to Holi festival and it may be reschedule on March 31 or April 2 tentatively.

Briefing about urban development tour programme to the media, the District Collector RV Karnan said that it is second time that the tour has been postponed.

The Collector said KTR would inaugurate about 1,000 double bed rooms at Tekulapalli, high tech bus stand constructed with a cost of Rs 25 crore, Vykuntadhamam with Rs 1 crore in Khammam town and KTR would lay foundation stone for new municipal building in Sathupally town.

The Minister would lay the foundation stone for a four lane road from Sri Sri Circle to V Venkatayapalem village, he added.

He advised people to take corona vaccine and also should wear masks and maintain social distance. On the other hand, the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited the new bus stand, Vaikunta Dhamam, double bed room construction area along with officials on Saturday.

He expressed dissatisfaction over delay of ongoing development works. He instructed the officials to take action against agencies who are delaying the work.