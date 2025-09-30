Local Body Polls: Rising Political Heat - Aspirants eye ZP Chairman post after shift in reservation status

Khammam: Finally, the local body election dates have been announced. With the State government announcing reservations for the polls recently, the spotlight in Bhadradri Kothagudem has turned firmly on the ZP Chairman’s post.

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairman post has now been declared as General (Open category) – a significant shift from the previous reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST). This change has sparked intense political activity across party lines.

Leaders and hopefuls from various political backgrounds have already begun lobbying for party tickets, especially with the ZP Chairman seat now within reach for a wider pool of candidates.

For the first time, seven out of the 22 ZPTC seats in the district have been reserved for Backward Classes (BCs), triggering celebrations in community and fuelling aspirations among them for higher posts.

In previous elections, the ZP Chairman post being reserved for STs had limited the competition to leaders from tribal communities. However, with the 2025 reservation list categorising the seat as General, political equations are rapidly changing. Aspirants who were previously sidelined within their parties are now exploring the possibility of staking a claim to the top position in the district’s local governance structure.

Party insiders say that leaders who were denied MLA tickets or nominated posts in the past are particularly active this time, holding consultations with their supporters and seeking endorsements from party leadership. The government’s commitment to implementing 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies has resulted in an increase in ZPTC seats allocated to BCs. The newly reserved seven ZPTC seats for BCs have brought a wave of enthusiasm across the community. The announcement of reservations has kicked off early poll fever in villages, coinciding with Dasara

festivities. The season is providing a perfect backdrop for political gatherings, family meetings, and informal lobbying. Potential candidates are already making rounds of local MLAs’ residences and senior party offices, seeking blessings and backing.

Khammam sees similar political movements

Meanwhile, neighbouring Khammam district has also seen a significant change in its ZP reservation status. The Chairman seat there has shifted from SC-General to ST-General, opening the field for leaders from Scheduled Tribe communities.

In the Congress party, several names are doing the rounds including

Balaji Naik from Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s camp, Vijayabai from Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s faction, and former corporator Rammurthy Naik.

Political observers note that the reservation list has prompted serious internal discussions in all major parties including the Congress,

BRS, BJP, CPI, TDP, and New Democracy. Party strategists are re-evaluating caste equations, voter bases, and local leadership strength before finalising tickets.