Mahabubnagar rejoices as women team lifts World Cup trophy

Mahabubnagar:

A wave of pride and celebration swept across Mahabubnagar district as India’s women’s team created history by winning the World Cup for the first time, ending a 47-year-long wait.

The remarkable victory over South Africa in the final match not only brought glory to the nation but also inspired countless young women across the country — including the students of Mahabubnagar. At Vagdevi Junior College, the atmosphere turned festive as students and staff gathered to celebrate this historic moment. The college campus echoed with cheers, songs, and applause as sweets were distributed among students to mark India’s proud achievement. College Principal Geetha Devi congratulated the Indian team for their extraordinary performance and said the win reflects the growing strength and determination of Indian women in every field. “This victory is not just for the team — it is a victory for every young girl who dares to dream big,” she said, addressing the students during the celebrations.

Students expressed their excitement, calling the triumph a source of motivation to pursue their ambitions with confidence. The event at Vagdevi Junior College turned into a symbol of national pride and women’s empowerment, as Mahabubnagar joined the nation in saluting the champions who made history on the world stage.