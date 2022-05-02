Mana Ooru-Mana Badi will strengthen schools says SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar

Khammam: The Mana Ooru -Mana Badi programme launched by the govern will strengthen the government schools across the State, said Stambhadri Urban Development Agency (SUDA) chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar on Monday.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Mandal Parishad School in Koyachiluka village under the Raghunadhapalem mandal. He also launched the development works in the school.

Vijay Kumar said, the government's aim is giving the quality education to all the students like the corporate schools. It is only the possible by implementing the new scheme of Mana Ooru and Mana Badi, he added. He said, the government will implement the programme in 12 phases and provide facilities in schools under the scheme. He said Chief Minister KCR spent more funds for the development of education sectors in the State. After conducting the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme the face of all the government schools will be changed, he added.

He also welcomed the state government's decision of implementing English medium education in all the schools. He said, it is very useful to the students and will make them successful in future.

Sarpanch Hariprasad, PA to Minister Chigurumalla Ravi Kiran, Azmeera Veeru, former AMC Chairman M Venkatramana, M Sudhakar and other leaders participated in the programme.