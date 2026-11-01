Massive crackdown by police in Tekulapalli

Khammam: “A ‘Community Connect’ programme is being conducted with the objective of ensuring public safety and securing people’s participation in crime prevention,” saidPolice Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

Following information about ganja consumption and anti-social activities in the KCR Tower area of Tekulapalli, Khammam Division Police conducted a massive surprise inspection on Saturday involving 286 police personnel drawn from CAR Force, Task Force, Special Branch, Central Crime Station, Eagle Force and Clues Team. As part of the operation, police checked every house in 52 blocks and verified identities and backgrounds of suspicious persons. They seized 62 two-wheelers and five autos for want of proper documents and shifted them to the local police station. Fingerprints of 105 persons were also collected for verification.

During the operation, police identified two persons allegedly involved in ganja sales, 12 consumers of the narcotic substance, three accused in theft cases and two other suspects. Police also seized 50 grams of dry ganja. Addressing residents, the Commissioner said that the police was giving special attention to transforming the locality into a crime-free area. He also said that the issue of belt shops would be taken up with the Excise Department for appropriate legal action.

He cautioned youngsters against falling prey to drug addiction and urged parents and residents to protect children from narcotic substances. He called upon the public to share information about ganja sellers with the police and actively participate in building a drug-free society.