Minister Srinivas Goud warns against increase in Polavaram project height

Khammam: Minister for Excise and Tourism V Srinivas Goud stated that the Telangana government would take up massive agitation if Andhra Pradesh government raises Polavaram project height against earlier norms.

Addressing the media in Bhadrachalam on Saturday after having the darshan of the Bhadradri Lord, Srinivas Goud said there were so many concerns among devotees and people about submergence of temple and Bhadrachalam town due to increase in Polavaram project height.

He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appealed several times to the Union government and AP government requesting to not to increase the project height.

Talking about five gram panchayats and seven mandals merged with Andhra Pradesh, the Minister appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to give back land of about 1,800 acres belonging to the temple. Adding that CM would also develop Bhadrachalam temple on the lines of Yadadri and Vemulawada shrines, the Minister informed that the State government was making all plans to develop Bhadrachalam as a tourist destination. Later, Goud along with Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Satyavathi Rathode inaugurated Excise office new building and also inaugurated many developmental works.