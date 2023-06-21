Miryalaguda: CPM wants CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend Opposition meet in Patna

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda) : Stating that if Modi comes to power again in the general elections to be held in 2024, democracy and secularism will disappear in the country, CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu said the parties that oppose the saffron party should come together on one platform. He urged KCR to attend the opposition parties’ meeting to be held in Patna.

Addressing a press conference in Miryalguda in the district on Tuesday, Raghavulu said that the preparations for the elections are going on all over the country and all the parties have started campaigning for the same. If the BJP comes back to power in 2024, it will be death knell for the Constitution, he said.

All the opposition parties are trying to come on one platform. As part of that, a meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bihar on June 23, he said. CPM will attend this meeting, he said, adding that CM KCR should also attend the meeting forgetting about that the Congress is a rival party in Telangana. The CPM leader said Congress is their main rival in Kerala, but they are moving forward to bring awareness among the people with the aim of defeating the BJP. He warned that the Modi government is going to bring dangerous laws in the upcoming Parliament session.

Miryalguda former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy, CPM leaders Thigala Sagar, Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Dabbikar Mallesh and Rythu Sangam district president Veerepalli Venkateswarlu participated in the press conference.