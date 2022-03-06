More jobs opening up for youth: Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Youth should utilise the new employment opportunities that are arising in large numbers in the state, urged TRS floor leader in LS, Nama Nageswara Rao. He participated in a number of private and government programmes on Sunday. He also inaugurated a job mela.

Speaking at one of the programmes, he said Minister for IT and MAUD KT Rama Rao was striving to attract new companies and industries to the State.

A number of companies are evincing interest to come forward and set up their bases in State, which may bring huge employment to the State youth.

The MP expressed confidence in a short time the State would turn into a mega industries hub. The government has also taken up an initiative to bring private companies together and take up recruitment at job melas in all the districts.

Collector VP Gautham, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Z P Chairman L Kamal Raj, Rythu Samithi District Convener N Venkateswara Rao,M Swarna Kumari and others participated in the programme.