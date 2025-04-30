Motakonduru: 3 dead, 3 injured in major blast at explosives company

Motakonduru (Yadadri-Bhongir): A massive explosion occurred at the Premier Explosives Company located in Katepalli village of Motakondur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir District leaving three dead and three others injured.

The blast took place suddenly in Block 18A of the company, completely reducing the building to rubble. At the time of the incident, six workers were on duty. Among them, three—Gunuguntla Sandeep, Chendoju Devi Charan, and Naresh—died on the spot, while the remaining three sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Bhongir area hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Following the incident, local villagers staged a protest in front of the Premier Explosives Company, demanding justice for the families of the deceased workers and immediate relocation of the company from their area.

Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah visited the site and expressed anger toward the company management. He criticised them for ignoring previous warnings and failing to take any preventive safety measures. He demanded immediate justice and compensation for the families of the deceased workers.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.