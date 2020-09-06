MP Nama Nageswara Rao donates Rs 1.23 crore for six ambulances

Khammam: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao donated Rs 1.23 crores for purchase of 6 ambulances for Covid-19 services. On Saturday he handed over the cheque to urban development minister K Taraka Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

While addressing the media he said that in order to provide better service and facilities to Covid-19 patients decided to donate an amount for purchasing 6 ambulances. The ambulances will be used in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, he informed.

The MP also pointed that Covid-19 virus is spreading rampant in the State and people should stay home and support the government in preventing the virus.

Very soon these ambulances would be made available in Khammam, Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli, Aswaraopet and Kothagudem for Covid-19 patients services, he added. Further, he said that KTR appreciated him for donating money. Mahaboobabad and Peddapalli MPs Kavitha and B Venkatesh were present.