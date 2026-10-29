Nelakondapalli Buddhist Stupa set for major facelift

Khammam: Th ehistoric Buddhist Stupa at Nelakondapalli in the district is set for a major facelift, with the government planning to develop the ancient heritage site into an international Buddhist pilgrimage and tourism destination.

A development plan involving Rs 4.26 crore is being implemented to improve tourist amenities, conserve ancient structures and restore the site’s historical features.

A comprehensive master plan is also being prepared to integrate Nelakondapalli into the Buddhist tourism circuit and enhance its appeal to domestic and international visitors.

A core team of experts has been constituted to formulate the master plan.

The team includes department of Heritage Director Professor Arjun Rao Kuthadi, Buddhist heritage expert E Sivanagireddy, retired IPS officer Upendra Reddy and Buddhavanam Special Officer Lakshmaiah, among others.

Recently, Buddhist monks from Cambodia, Thailand and other countries visited the Stupa and offered suggestions on developing the site as an international Buddhist heritage centre. Their views are also being considered in preparing the development blueprint.

Located about 24 km from Khammam town, the Nelakondapalli Buddhist site is known for its archaeological and historical significance. The Stupa was identified in 1976 between Nelakondapalli and Mujjugudem, and subsequent excavations by the Archaeology department brought to light a structure measuring approximately 106 feet in diameter and 60 feet in height.

Archaeologists have dated the stupa to the second century AD.

Excavations in and around the site yielded marble images of Buddha, pottery, terracotta beads, coins belonging to the Satavahana and Ikshvaku periods, and bronze and other metal artefacts. Several of these antiquities have been preserved in museums.

More recent excavations have also revealed the remains of monastic establishments comprising around 100 rooms, indicating the site’s importance as a Buddhist religious and cultural centre in ancient times.

Rs 4.26 crore earmarked for development

Of the total proposed expenditure of Rs 4.26 crore, Rs 2.50 crore is being provided through the Tourism Development Corporation for creating basic tourist infrastructure.

Another Rs 1.76 crore is being mobilised through the corporate social responsibility funds of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station and Telangana GENCO for the conservation and restoration of ancient Buddhist viharas, a meeting hall and the Stupa.

The conservation works are planned in accordance with scientific heritage-preservation principles to ensure that the original architectural character and historical integrity of the structures are not compromised.

The remains of the ancient monastic complexes are proposed to be displayed through low walls, approximately four to five feet high, to help visitors understand the layout and architectural features of the establishments as they may have existed in the past.

Tourism facilities planned around Balasamudram tank

The government is also planning to develop the Balasamudram tank, spread over approximately 650 acres near the Stupa, as a complementary tourism destination.

The proposed facilities include boating, a viewpoint tower, a meditation centre, a site museum, a cafeteria, an amphitheatre, 24 cottages, a 20-bed dormitory, staff quarters, a community hall, a children’s play area and a theme park.

The integrated development is intended to combine heritage conservation, Buddhist pilgrimage, cultural interpretation and tourism infrastructure.

Once implemented, the initiative is expected to improve the visibility of Nelakondapalli on the Buddhist tourism map and attract pilgrims, researchers and visitors from India and abroad.

The proposed master plan will be crucial in ensuring that tourism development proceeds alongside the scientific preservation of the site’s archaeological remains.

The project seeks to preserve an important chapter of Telangana’s ancient history while creating opportunities for tourism-related activity in the Khammam region.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the historic Buddhist stupa at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district would be restored to its former glory and developed into an international Buddhist tourism destination.

The Minister said the ancient stupa, discovered around 50 to 55 years ago, was considered one of the largest Buddhist stupas in the country. Archaeological excavations in the surrounding area had unearthed several ancient artefacts, which were shifted to a museum in Hyderabad due to inadequate local preservation facilities.

He said successive governments had initiated development efforts but could not complete the proposed works.

The state government would consult Buddhist followers, local residents and experts in Buddhist architecture and heritage before finalising a comprehensive development plan, Ponguleti said.

The government was committed to preserving the site’s historical significance and providing necessary facilities to attract Buddhist pilgrims and international tourists, he added.



