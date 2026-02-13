No Permission for Victory Celebrations in Khammam Commissionerate: Police Commissioner

Khammam : The Police Commissioner of Khammam Sunil Dutt has announced that no permission will be granted for victory rallies or celebrations in connection with the municipal election results within the limits of the Khammam Police Commissionerate.

He stated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are currently in force across the Commissionerate limits. In view of this, organizing victory processions, celebratory rallies, or any public gatherings is strictly prohibited.

He clarified that bursting firecrackers, use of DJs, bike rallies, cultural programmes, and moving in groups will not be permitted. The Commissioner urged both winning candidates and their supporters, as well as leaders and workers of parties that faced defeat, to maintain coordination and extend full cooperation to the police.

Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders, he warned, adding that any attempts to create disturbances in the wake of the election results will not be tolerated.

Stating that victory and defeat are a natural part of the democratic process, the Commissioner appealed to political leaders and the public to avoid extravagance and maintain peace by adhering to police guidelines.