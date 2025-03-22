Live
Palem Agri College girl wins Godrej Agrovet scholarship
Nagarkurnool: Asma Sultana, a first-year student at Palem Agricultural College, located within the Palem Agricultural Research Campus in Nagarkurnool district, has been selected for the prestigious ‘Women in Agriculture Student Scholarship’ awarded by Godrej Agrovet. This announcement was made by the college princi-pal, Dr B Pushpavathi.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pushpavathi expressed her happiness, stating that only five students across the country are selected for this scholarship, and it is a matter of pride that Asma Sultana from Palem Agricultural College is one of them.
The official scholarship award ceremony took place on Friday in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where Asma Sultana received the scholarship. Faculty members, staff, and students of the college expressed their joy, as she was the only student selected from Telangana.