Pay Rs 25 Lakh compensation to kin of deceased in Gollapadu issue: BJP Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP core committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy spewed fire on the officials over Gollapadu issue and condemned the officers' action of forcibly vacating the villagers from their houses.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Sudhakar Reddy stressed that the death of Yellaboina Yashodamma, who died of cardiac arrest, was caused by the officers.

He asked the police to take immediate action on the officers, who were responsible for the death of Yashodamma and also asked them to file cases against revenue officers and TRS leaders, who forcibly vacated the places of the victims.

Ponguleti demanded the government for immediate action and called for a judicial enquiry on Yashodamma's death. He also discussed the issue with State party president B Sanjay, who condemned the action of the officers in the issue.

Sudhakar Reddy warned the officers to behave like government officials but not like TRS leaders. He demanded the government to announce compensation of Rs 25 lakh to Yashodamma's her family members immediately. He also sought action to be taken on the officers, who were responsible for her death.