Police arrest protesting BJP leaders in Khammam

Police preventing BJP leaders, who were staging a protest during Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit in Khammam on Friday
Police preventing BJP leaders, who were staging a protest during Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit in Khammam on Friday

Khammam: Police took BJP leaders into custody, who were staging a protest demanding solution to various issues, here on Friday, on the occasion of the visit of Ministers KT Rama Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and P Ajay Kumar.

Police arrested number of BJP leaders in the early hours of Friday, to stop them from participating in the protest.

Speaking to the media, BJP Kisan Morcha State President Kondpally Sridhar Reddy and district chief Galla Satyanarayana condemned the arrests of the party leaders. They said the TRS government has not implemented Fasal Bima Yojana and troubling the farmers.

The duo questioned Minister KT Rama Rao, "Where is the dole for the unemployed youth, which was promised by the TRS government." Condemning the police activities in the district, Kondapally and Galla alleged that the police were troubling the BJP leaders and workers by putting false cases on them.

