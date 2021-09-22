Ponguleti meets Amit Shah, seeks help to save Bhadradri

Khammam: BJP National co-incharge and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday appealed to the Union Home and Nodal Minister for AP Reorganisation Act Amit Shah to save Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam which would be affected due to Polavaram backwaters.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy met the Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Delhi at his residence and explained about the tribal people issues in Bhadrachalam agency and also given the details on merged tribal villages with affected of Polavaram backwater.

He also discussed on temple town Bhadrachalam issue which would be affected on the Polavaram project. He explained on how the temple would be affected by the Polavaram project backwaters. During the meeting, he said clearly "I am not against the Polvaram project but the government should give RR packages to the tribal people who are living for many years in the villages".

He said that nearly 100 villages would be affected due to Polavaram. But the AP government not paying interest on tribal people and not giving any benefits to them. He reminded that he had many times appealed to the both Telugu States Chief Ministers on this issue and fight for tribal people, but the both CMs were not serious on the issue.

He also said that many tribal organizations had also appealed to the government on the issues he informed. He urged to the Minister to merge the five panchyats which were left to Andhra Pradesh during bifurcation from the Bhadrachalam.

After the bifurcation Bhadrachalam had observed heavy loss, he added. Former MLC urged the Home Minister to interfere on the issue and save the temple town and tribal villages. He complained that the Telangana government has neglected the completion of pending projects on Krishna river and concentrated only on Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project on Godavari river with a cost of Rs. 81,000 crore. The cost of project increased to Rs 1,10,000 crore later.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh has the ample chance to utilise Krishna river surplus water from Pulichintala project and Prakasham Barrage, AP can take projects there within their territory.

This will not harm the water needs of backward Telangana State and there will not be any dispute, Ponguleti explained. He requested Amith Shah to interfere in this serious inter- state issue and save farmers of South Telangana. Later, Ponguleti felicitated Home Minster Amit Shah.