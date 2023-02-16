Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy steps up attack on KCR

Khammam: Disgruntled BRS leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has come down heavily on the BRS government again.

Participating in 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' with his followers in Wyra constituency on Monday, he said the ruling party failed to fulfil the dreams of the people in the last nine years in the state. He cited the example of Dharani portal which he said was causing distress among the people. He asked how the government could find funds for the Secretariat but not for waiver of crop loans.

He slammed the government on failure to resolve several issues in health, education and agricultural fields. Failure of promise to provide 24X7 free power to farmers and erratic supply of inadequate electricity were causing farmers huge hardships, he said. On the welfare of minorities, BCs, SCs and STs, he sought to know how much funds were spent and the progress thereof. On the pending projects, Reddy said Rollapdu project works, for which foundation was laid in February 2016, had been at a snail's pace.

He thanked the people of Wyra constituency for standing by his side and announced that Vijaya Bai who quit CPI to join his group would contest in general polls. Followers of Ponguleti Muvva Vijay Babu, Borra Rajsekhar, Tulluri Brahmaiah and other leaders participated in the meeting.