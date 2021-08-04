Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy meets Minister Kishan Reddy over development of temple town

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP National Co in-charge for Tamil Nadu State, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday called on the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi.



During the meeting, the former MLC submitted a memorandum to the Minister for the development of the Temple town, Bhadrachalam. Sudhakar Reddy said that Bhadrachalam and its surroundings have great historical and cultural background and requested Minister Kishan Reddy for the development of Sitha Rama temple there.

He also requested the minister to take precautionary measures to protect the areas from the apprehensions of Submergence due to Polavaram irrigation project back water.