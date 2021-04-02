Provide jobs to locals in SCCL: Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao

Sathupalli (Khammam): BJP leader and Sathupalli Assembly constituency in-charge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao appealed to MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to provide jobs to local people in SCCL Sathupalli.

He submitted a memorandum on various issues to Minister KTR on Friday. Later speaking to the media, Rao said the people of Sathupalli town suffered many issues during the blasting in the open mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Due to this blasting, a few houses in NTR Colony, Vengalrao Colony, Rajiv Nagar and other colonies were ready to collapse.

He demanded the government to pay a compensation of Rs 11 lakh and house site for each victim of Kristaram open cast.

