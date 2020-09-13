Puvvada Ajay Kumar clarifies no meeting fixed with AP Transport Minister

Khammam: Minister for Transport, Puvvada Ajay Kumar clarified that no meeting is fixed with AP Transport Minister on Monday. He said that a meeting would be fixed between two ministers after making an MOU with Andhra Pradesh RTC officials on kilometer basis.



Responding to the news doing rounds on the news channels, the minister said that discussions are being held between two State officials and after that the meeting between two ministers would be confirmed.

Speaking on the new revenue act he said that keeping the problems and land issues faced by farmers and the poor, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao brought a new revenue act. Stating that this act would protect farmer's lands he asserted that the Chief Minister's idea would change the fate of farmers and they will be able to sleep happily without any worry.

He said that with the taking up of many irrigation projects, the land prices were shooting up in the State leading to an increase in corruption.

After seeing farmer's facing land issues the Chief Minister has decided to bring the big change in the revenue system and taking steps towards it.

Minister said for the first time in the country, the State government is taking up land digitalization and it would be a model for other States.

He also said that with the initiation of Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, merged 10 villages in Khammam municipal corporation have been converted as panchayats on the request of the village people. He also informed that with increasing land prices, some encroachers are trying to occupy the government lands. Government will take stringent action against the culprits.

Minister later distributed PPE kits to sanitation workers and inaugurated modern public toilets in many places in the town. District collector RV Karnan, Mayor Papalal and other officials were also present.