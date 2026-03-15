Raghuram Reddy to represent India in Switzerland Parliamentary Group

Khammam: RamasahayamRaghuram Reddy has been nominated as a member of the India–Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group for the current term of the Lok Sabha.

According to an official communication issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the nomination was made by the Speaker as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary engagement between India and Switzerland during the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group has been constituted to promote dialogue and cooperation between lawmakers of the two countries and to facilitate exchanges on issues of mutual interest. The initiative also aims to strengthen bilateral relations through parliamentary diplomacy and regular interactions between members of the two legislatures.

Officials stated that the forum would serve as a platform for discussions on a range of areas including economic cooperation, policy exchange and the strengthening of institutional ties between India and Switzerland. Meanwhile, leaders and workers of the Indian National Congress in Khammam and neighbouring Bhadradri Kothagudem district expressed happiness over Raghuram Reddy’s nomination. They described the development as a significant recognition for the region at the international parliamentary level.

Party leaders said the nomination would enhance the visibility and representation of the district in global parliamentary forums and further strengthen its presence in international legislative engagements.