Re-elect Palla Rajeswara Reddy as MLC with huge majority: Minister Ajay

Khammam: Re-elect sitting MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy with huge majority in the Graduate council elections, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar urged the voters at 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' programme organised by Kapu Sangam leaders here on Friday.

Earlier to the meeting, Kapu Sangam leaders in the district extended support to the TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates elections, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Kapu Sangam district president Para Nageswar Rao, secretary K Vijay Kumar and others stated that they were associated with the TRS in the past and would support the TRS in the MLC elections.

Minister Ajay Kumar, who addressed the meeting, said the TRS is giving priority to the community leaders and helped them develop politically. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has come up with several measures for the welfare of the community, he asked the community graduates to give their first preferential vote to the TRS nominee to re-elect him with a huge majority and to teach a fitting lesson to BJP and Congress. BJP's only agenda is to divide the society on communal lines to get political mileage, he pointed out.

'Congress, which was in rule for over six decades, has failed to ensure development of Telangana. Chief Minister KCR was working with a development agenda with focus on effective use of water, funds and creating jobs to youth.'

Ajay said that many leaders were asking the voters to elect those, who could question the government, but, he said that he will request the voters to keep aside those, who only want to question, and elect Rajeshwar Reddy, who would resolve the issues.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and TRS office in-charge RJC

Krishna said the TRS is giving

priority to Kapu leaders in the party and they were appointed in key posts.

The Minister also held a meeting with the members of NRI Parents Association on the day. He urged them to look at the development Telangana State has witnessed during the past six years and cast their first preference vote to the TRS candidate.

"To ensure transparency, as many as 17 RTA services offered online and with TS-bPASS one could get building permissions and layout approvals without any hassles. The TRS government ensured uninterrupted power supply and promoting IT in tier-II cities," Ajay Kumar explained.

TRS State secretary Tata Madhu appealed to graduates to give extended support to party candidate Palla Rajeswara Reddy in this election.