Resume boat service in Palair reservoir, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tells Tourism department

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar instructed tourism department officials to resume boat service in Palair reservoir, which was closed a few months ago due to Covid-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, he released about 2 lakh fish seeds in the reservoir. He stated in order to improve the financial status of fishermen, the government is taking up several welfare schemes and providing subsidies. He said fisheries department is targeted to release as many as 13 lakh fish seeds in Palair reservoir and as part of it two lakh seeds were released on Thursday.

The Minister also said the fisheries department aimed to release about 3.45 crores fish seed in 963 water tanks this year but till date released 2.65 crore fish seed in 676 tanks in Khammam district.

MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana and other officials

participated.

After inaugurating paddy purchasing centre at Palair mandal headquarters, Minister Ajay Kumar said the State government has set up as many as 438 paddy purchasing centres across the district. More paddy purchasing centres were opened this year against 100 centres last year due to increase of paddy cultivation in the district.

MLA Kandala Upender Reddy and District Collector RV

Karnan were present on the

occasion.