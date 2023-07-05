Sandra heaps praise on CM KCR for giving land rights to tribals

Khammam: Satthupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said that Chief Minister solved the podu land problem permanently and gave rights to the tribals farming the forest lands

On Tuesday, he along with district Collector VP Gauthm distributed podu pattas to tribal farmers at Sathupalli.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they should not help in the destruction of forest. Farmers will get the same benefits as regular farmers with titles.

The government has converted more than 3,900 thandas and gudems into gram panchayats. As much protection as pattadar has in Dharani, they have the same protection. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Girivikasam, Sitarama Jalalu and bank loans are all types of benefits will given given to the podu farmers. Electricity has been given to every tribal house, he said.

He said that after giving importance and rights, there is no meaning to the cases of corruption, the CM has removed all cases of corruption.

He said that Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan have been constructed and Sant Sewalal and Komuram Bhim birth anniversary are being officially celebrated.

Sandra said, 1649 acres of patta pass books were distributed to 1,196 podu farmers of 11 villages in Satthupalli mandal. The distribution of 13,139.05 acres of irrigation land to 6,589 eligible tribals across the district has been taken up.

He said that 8,305 crore have been deposited in the accounts of tribal farmers under Rythu Bandhu. The MLA said that the Yathalakanta tribals should cooperate with the survey and the authorities should create awareness, this opportunity will not come again.