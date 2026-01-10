Sankranti Special Cockfights… Telangana roosters rule the roost in AP

Khammam: As Sankranti approaches, there is a spike in demand across Andhra Pradesh for fighting roosters reared in specific regions of Telangana, particularly Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. This has quietly turned secluded oil palm plantations of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district and other similar areas in Khammam into high-value breeding centres of fighting roosters. It is a different matter that cockfighting is illegal in India under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and subsequent court rulings.

The Supreme Court allowed traditional fights without blades or betting in 2018; the lethal, large-scale betting version with knives remains banned. Yet, cockfighting has become a widespread, often politically backed gambling event during festivals like Sankranti, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The native Indian Aseel (or Asil) breed is the traditional choice for fights. Breeders and punters also use specific colour-based classifications, including: nemali: multi-color; kaki: black; dega: red; kodi: white and subcategories like rasangi, abrasi, and parla, among others. Some breeders have introduced exotic breeds like the Peruvian single cross roosters.

Year after year, roosters raised in at least 10 mandals of the district are booked months in advance for the traditional cockfights held during the harvest festival, with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to an incredible Rs 2 lakh per bird.

There are special categories of breeders in mandals such as Aswaraopeta, Dammapeta, Chandrugonda, Mulakalapalli, Palvancha, Kothagudem, Laxmidevipalli, Chunchupalli, Yellandu and Burgampahad who cater to this varied demand. They say this is the “peak season” for their specially reared and trained birds. The vast oil palm plantations, like those in Aswaraopeta and Dammapeta, fenced and converted into secure sheds, provide ideal conditions for rearing fighting roosters. Officials and local informed sources estimate that over 150 such farms operate in these two mandals alone.

Preparations for Sankranti cockfights begin nearly three months in advance. Breeders invest heavily in the roosters, with expenses per bird ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for a year or more. Diet includes nutritious items such as almonds, mutton kheema, cereals, cashews, and boiled eggs to build strength and stamina.