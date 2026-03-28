Saraswati Vidyapeeth celebrates anniversary

Khammam: The Saraswati Vidyapeeth on Friday celebrated its anniversary along with Sri Rama Navami at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam. Students, teachers, and devotees actively participated, making the celebrations a grand success on Friday.

Following the cultural and religious programs, a community service initiative was organized under the guidance of division president Devaki Vasudev Rao, distributing panakam (a traditional sweet drink) to devotees. The distribution was carried out at multiple locations, including in front of Venkata Ram Jewellers at Gandhi Chowk, Prakash Nagar Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Prakash Nagar Krishna Mandir, Kota Narayanapuram Ramalayam, and Ranganayakula Gutta Sai Baba Temple.

The program was supported and encouraged by State Academic In-Charge Nallanchakravarthula Krishnamacharyulu, division vice-president Vemavarapu Subbarao, and division secretary Karavadi Venkata Srinivas Rao.

Devotees and local residents participated enthusiastically, ensuring the smooth and successful completion of the event.

Participants expressed that distributing panakam during the festive celebrations was a matter of pride and devotion, reflecting the community spirit and religious fervor of Khammam.