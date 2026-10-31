Sathupalli BJP leaders join Eatala’s foot march

Khammam: Telangana BJP spokesperson and Sathupalli Assembly constituency in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao on Friday extended his support, on behalf of the BJP from Sathupalli constituency, to the four-day foot march undertaken by Malkajgiri MP and former minister EatelaRajender, demanding the immediate relocation of the Jawaharnagar dumping yard in Hyderabad.

In a statement, Namburi said thousands of families living in and around the area were facing hardships due to foul smell, air pollution, and contamination of groundwater allegedly caused by the dumping yard. “Residents had been expressing concern over respiratory ailments, skin diseases and other health problems associated with pollution in the area,” he said. The BJP leader placed five demands before the government: immediate relocation of the dumping yard away from residential areas; a comprehensive environmental assessment; special healthcare facilities for affected residents; implementation of National Green Tribunal guidelines; and appropriate justice for affected families. “Public health must come before everything else. The government should take responsibility and ensure a permanent solution to the Jawaharnagar dumping yard problem,” he said.